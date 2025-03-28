Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ABB India approves appointment of director

Board of ABB India approves appointment of director

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 28 March 2025

The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 28 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Amrita Gangotra (DIN: 08333492) as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 06 May 2025 for a period of three consecutive years.

The Board also approved the appointment of Vaibhav Srivastava as Country HR Head (Senior Management Personnel) with effect from 01 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allied Blenders & Distillers partners with CRISIL

Allied Blenders & Distillers partners with CRISIL

RIR to establish India's first SiC semiconductor facility in Odisha

RIR to establish India's first SiC semiconductor facility in Odisha

Refex defers proposed acquisition of 2,997 EVs from Gensol Engineering

Refex defers proposed acquisition of 2,997 EVs from Gensol Engineering

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals introduces new range of air coolers

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals introduces new range of air coolers

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon