Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 42.39% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 224.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 231.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.224.92231.9215.3622.9035.6052.9826.1245.9119.1633.26