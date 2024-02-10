Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 224.92 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 42.39% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 224.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 231.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales224.92231.92 -3 OPM %15.3622.90 -PBDT35.6052.98 -33 PBT26.1245.91 -43 NP19.1633.26 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content