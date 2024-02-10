Sensex (    %)
                        
Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 224.92 crore
Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 42.39% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 224.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 231.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales224.92231.92 -3 OPM %15.3622.90 -PBDT35.6052.98 -33 PBT26.1245.91 -43 NP19.1633.26 -42
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

