Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

FM Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Economic Survey 2024-25 on 31st January 2025, Friday, providing an official assessment of the performance of the economy in the ongoing financial year, and list out the challenges being faced by the nation. The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget, also provides the roadmap for reforms and growth. The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs under the guidance of the chief economic advisor (CEA). India's current CEA is V Anantha Nageswaran.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Coromandel International approves issuance of corporate guarantee up to USD 11 million

Board of Coromandel International approves issuance of corporate guarantee up to USD 11 million

BSE SME GB Logistics Commerce drops on debut

BSE SME GB Logistics Commerce drops on debut

Kalyan Jewellers soars as PAT jump 21% YoY to Rs 219 crore in Q3 FY25

Kalyan Jewellers soars as PAT jump 21% YoY to Rs 219 crore in Q3 FY25

Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon