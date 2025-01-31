Business Standard

Power shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 94.1 points or 1.47% at 6483.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.96%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.92%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.7%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.59%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.93%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.77%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.63%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.06%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.53%), moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.6 or 0.84% at 49470.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 128.78 points or 0.88% at 14799.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.95 points or 0.43% at 23349.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 281.56 points or 0.37% at 77041.37.

On BSE,2149 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

