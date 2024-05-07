FMCG shares gain

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 420.33 points or 2.13% at 20122.26 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Marico Ltd (up 8.87%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 5.8%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 4.92%),Dabur India Ltd (up 4.55%),Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 4.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 3.81%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 3.65%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 3.12%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 2.91%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 2.76%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.92%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.27%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 1.9%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.68 or 0.01% at 73887.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.15 points or 0.07% at 22457.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.56 points or 0.53% at 46443.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.23 points or 0.28% at 14151.76.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

