Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2268.8, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.24% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2268.8, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22402.05. The Sensex is at 73858.28, up 0.28%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has risen around 1.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53499.45, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2272.1, up 1.26% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 9.24% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News