Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FMCG stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 26.88 points or 0.14% at 19349.41 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, M K Proteins Ltd (up 4.92%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 3.76%),Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 3.73%),DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 3.14%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.51%), G M Breweries Ltd (up 1.32%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.31%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.17%), and Doms Industries Ltd (up 1.15%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.99%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 2.49%), and ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.94%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.92 or 0.27% at 74026.71.
The Nifty 50 index was down 54.7 points or 0.24% at 22459.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.58 points or 0.25% at 45691.39.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.8 points or 0.11% at 13800.
On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1419 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

FMCG shares fall

Radico Khaitan rises as PAT grows 23% YoY in Q3 FY24

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks slide

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares rise

Bajaj Finance new loans rises 4% YoY in Q4

Niyogin Fintech rises GTV rises by 90% YoY in Q4 FY24; AUM at Rs 179 crore

Benchmarks edge lower ahead of RBI policy; Nifty below 22,500 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon