Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Healthcare shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 225.77 points or 0.64% at 35728.82 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 17.28%), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 13.32%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 5.66%),SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.77%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.94%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.62%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.13%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.95%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 2.16%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.78%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 1.73%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.92 or 0.27% at 74026.71.
The Nifty 50 index was down 54.7 points or 0.24% at 22459.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.58 points or 0.25% at 45691.39.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.8 points or 0.11% at 13800.
On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1419 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Bajaj Finance new loans rises 4% YoY in Q4

Niyogin Fintech rises GTV rises by 90% YoY in Q4 FY24; AUM at Rs 179 crore

Benchmarks edge lower ahead of RBI policy; Nifty below 22,500 level

Larsen &amp; Toubro Ltd Falls 1.09%

Axis Bank allots 75,766 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon