Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1740, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.56% in last one year as compared to a 23.41% gain in NIFTY and a 18.85% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1740, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 21924.15. The Sensex is at 72227.17, up 0.2%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 4.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55118.4, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

