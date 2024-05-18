Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 345.22 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 22.55% to Rs 36.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 1020.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 999.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 65.59% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 345.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.