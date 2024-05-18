US Dow closes above 40k

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 134.21 points, or 0.34%, to 40,003.59. The S&P500 index climbed up 6.17 points, or 0.12%, to 5,303.27. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index decreased by 12.35 points, or 0.07%, to 16,685.97. For the week, the Nasdaq surged by 2.1%, while the S&P 500 jumped by 1.5% and the Dow shot up by 1.2%.

Total 8 of 11 S&P500 sectors closed higher along with S&P500 index. Energy sector was top performer, rising 1.37%, while information technology was bottom performer, falling 0.48%.

Shares of Reddit moved higher after the social media company announced a partnership with OpenAI.

Shares of GameStop plunged after the video game retailer forecast a decrease in first quarter sales and revealed plans to sell up to 45 million class A common shares.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Conference Board released a report showing leading economic index fell by 0.6 percent in April after dipping by 0.3 percent in March.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

US stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, 17 May 2024, with the Dow and the S&P500 indexes settling higher after spending the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line as investors continued to recalibrate their rate-cut expectations following data showing a slowdown in inflation, while the NASDAQ closed marginally in negative territory as some investors opted to secures profit after the major averages reached new record highs.