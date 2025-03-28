Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors bags supply order from Indian Defence Forces

Force Motors bags supply order from Indian Defence Forces

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Force Motors announced that it has signed landmark contract with Indian Defence Forces to supply 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles.

The company has been declared as lowest bidder (L1) vendor for the procurement of 2978 Force Gurkha light vehicles (GS 4X4 800 kg Soft Top) by Indian Defence Forces, integrated headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi.

The company is expected to complete the order within a maximum of three years.

The company has been catering to the defence sector for many years through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle) a vehicle renowned for its durability, off-road prowess, and adaptability. The Force Gurkha, in particular, has been engineered to excel in the most extreme environments, offering unparalleled performance, superior ground clearance, the highest water wading capacity in its class, and exceptional maneuverability.

 

Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors, said, We are honored to continue our association with the Indian Defence Forces through this substantial order. Our vehicles are designed with focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors."

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.02% to Rs 115.31 crore on a 11.69% increase in sales to Rs 1,889.49 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 0.27% to end at Rs 8,786.15 on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.40% in Feb-25 compared 9.32% in Jan-25

Ashok Leyland slips as promoter pledges shares

Euro off three week low against US dollar as German economic optimism offers boost

Benchmarks resume uptrend, Nifty above 23550 mark; auto stocks drag

Royal Enfield launches the Classic 650 in India

