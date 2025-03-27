Royal Enfield launches the Classic 650 in India

Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, today introduced the Classic 650 in India at prices starting from INR 3,37,000/-. Building on the legacy of the Classic range, the Classic 650 perfectly blends timeless elegance, modern design cues and sophisticated craftsmanship with the enduring spirit of motorcycling.

More than a motorcycle, the Classic has been a cultural phenomenon. Rooted deeply in Royal Enfield's history, the Classic's lineage dates back to the golden age of motorcycling. The Classic 650 is a motorcycle that seamlessly blends heritage with modernity, tradition with innovation, and nostalgia with contemporary craftsmanship. Every curve, every polished metal accent, and every signature design detail tells a story of a time when motorcycles were built to be cherished for a lifetime.

 

The Royal Enfield 'Classic' has remained the purest form of RE DNA in an elegant and undiluted form. Not only has it been the foundation of several Royal Enfield motorcycle models, it has also remained a motorcycle with an impeccable pedigree, timeless elegance, old-world charm, and distinct, unwavering character. With bespoke craftsmanship and design language the Classic has represented the very culture of classic automotive design, aesthetics and engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

