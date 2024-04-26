Business Standard
Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 34.96% to Rs 2011.21 crore
Net profit of Force Motors declined 4.32% to Rs 140.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.96% to Rs 2011.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1490.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 190.40% to Rs 388.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 6992.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5028.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2011.211490.25 35 6992.135028.98 39 OPM %13.857.93 -12.806.19 - PBDT282.43138.13 104 871.82304.84 186 PBT214.3875.43 184 605.0764.10 844 NP140.26146.59 -4 388.09133.64 190
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

