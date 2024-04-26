Business Standard
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 338.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 110.65% to Rs 2117.92 crore
Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 338.96% to Rs 723.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.65% to Rs 2117.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 162.00% to Rs 2441.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 931.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.20% to Rs 6994.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4109.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2117.921005.43 111 6994.254109.55 70 OPM %58.1544.12 -58.1345.66 - PBDT953.65260.23 266 3114.461300.63 139 PBT929.71247.48 276 3031.881242.25 144 NP723.05164.72 339 2441.06931.69 162
