Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 338.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.65% to Rs 2117.92 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 162.00% to Rs 2441.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 931.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.20% to Rs 6994.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4109.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 338.96% to Rs 723.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.65% to Rs 2117.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.