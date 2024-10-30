Business Standard
Force Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2024.

Force Motors Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 7654 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3251 shares in the past one month.

 

Ashapura Minechem Ltd soared 15.47% to Rs 250. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57518 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd spiked 12.49% to Rs 60.26. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd jumped 12.39% to Rs 207.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13572 shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd exploded 10.92% to Rs 376.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

