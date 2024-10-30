Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Labour force participation rate hits 60.1%

Labour force participation rate hits 60.1%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
RBI noted in a latest update that as per the latest periodic labour force survey (PLFS) report for 2023-24 (July-June), the labour force participation rates (LFPR) and worker population ratio (WPR) increased to 60.1 per cent and 58.2 per cent, respectively. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 per cent in 2023-24 from the previous year. The overall LFPR increased in both rural and urban areas in 2023-24, driven by a rise in the female LFPR, which rose by 6.1 percentage points in rural areas and 2.6 percentage points in urban areas. Similar patterns were witnessed in the case of WPR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Indoco Remedies zooms 5% after USFDA approval for anti-smoking drug

Gold, Gold jewellery

Rising investor gold demand offsets lower jewellery buying in Q3: WGC

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, Health drag

Darshan Thoogudeepa

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares fly 13% on Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon