Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 187.03 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 5.12% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 187.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.03144.68 29 OPM %77.8086.13 -PBDT68.1864.40 6 PBT67.1463.54 6 NP49.9247.49 5
