Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 34.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 1785.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1.72% to Rs 598.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 6892.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6297.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 34.84% to Rs 178.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1785.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1642.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.