Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 789.37 crore
Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 8.34% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 789.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 692.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.87% to Rs 127.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 3040.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2690.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales789.37692.72 14 3040.962690.91 13 OPM %6.776.68 -8.837.42 - PBDT60.8652.62 16 283.40219.06 29 PBT35.7930.40 18 190.01141.30 34 NP21.4423.39 -8 127.91104.96 22
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

