Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 789.37 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.87% to Rs 127.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 3040.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2690.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 8.34% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 789.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 692.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.789.37692.723040.962690.916.776.688.837.4260.8652.62283.40219.0635.7930.40190.01141.3021.4423.39127.91104.96