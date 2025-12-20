Fortis Healthcare expands presence in Bengaluru with acquisition of TMI Healthcare

The acquisition will enable the company to expand, scale up and deliver quality healthcare services to patients in Bengaluru.
TMI Healthcare comprises the People Tree Hospital, Yeshwanthpur and two identified facilities (People Tree Hospital, Raghavendra and People Tree Hospital, Meenakshi). As part of the transaction to acquire 100% equity stake in TMI Healthcare; the above identified facilities would be carved out from TMI Healthcare prior to transaction closure.
In addition to the acquisition of TMI Healthcare, IHL is also acquiring the underlying land and hospital building and an adjacent land parcel.
