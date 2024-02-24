Foseco India Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Foseco India reported 33.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.31 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to Rs 12.25 crore in Q4 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 21.39 crore, registering the growth of 31.63% as compared as with Rs 16.25 crore in Q4 FY22.

Total expenses jumped 15.05% to Rs 105.15 crore as compared with Rs 91.39 crore in Q4 FY22. Cost of raw material consumed was at Rs 62.42 crore (up 17.24% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 12.74 crore (up 13.54% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Foseco India is engaged in the manufacturing of products used in the metallurgical industry. The products are in the nature of additives and consumables that improve the physical properties and performance of castings.

The scrip rose 2.12% to end at Rs 3,860.70 on Friday, 23 February 2024.

Revenue from operations declined 15.72% to Rs 122.32 crore in Q4 FY23 from Rs 105.70 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.