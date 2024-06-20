Four ports operated by Adani Ports feature in World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2023

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global Container Port Performance Index is a highly regarded benchmark that assesses the performance of ports on parameters such as productivity, efficiency and reliability. It serves as a reference point for key stakeholders, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organisations and private operators, of trade, logistics and supply chain services. Nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, including four from the Adani portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has again demonstrated its excellence on the global stage with four of its ports featured in the prestigious Container Port Performance (CPP) Index 2023. While Mundra port was ranked 27, Kattupalli came in at number 57, Hazira at 68 and Krishnapatnam at 71. This recognition underscores APSEZ's commitment to operational efficiency and world-class service standards.