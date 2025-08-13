Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.95% to Rs 67.28 croreNet profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions rose 41.06% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 67.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.2849.49 36 OPM %33.3835.64 -PBDT24.9418.16 37 PBT24.7918.03 37 NP18.5513.15 41
