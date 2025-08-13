NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 33.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 38.83 croreNet profit of NINtec Systems rose 33.51% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 38.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.8332.88 18 OPM %21.7122.78 -PBDT10.767.97 35 PBT10.167.59 34 NP7.655.73 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content