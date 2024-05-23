Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 93.67 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 138.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 321.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 369.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 93.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.93.6785.07369.80381.15-10.09-8.91-6.28-21.29-22.20-15.00-61.71-110.08-26.08-20.70-79.56-142.29-24.29-46.18-138.38-321.88