Sales rise 67.31% to Rs 26.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 66.53% to Rs 8.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 75.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 66.89% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.31% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.26.0015.5475.2160.3714.5814.5416.3512.213.692.3012.147.473.512.1311.516.892.521.518.415.05