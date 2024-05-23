Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 3.36 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 9.62% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
