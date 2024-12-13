Business Standard
G R Infra bags LoI worth Rs 108 cr from PFC Consulting

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

G R Infraprojects has received letter of intent for establishment of pooling station near Bijapur (Vijayapura) worth Rs 107.7 crore from PFC Consulting under transmission scheme for integration of Bijapur REZ in the Karnataka.

The order includes establishment of 400/220 kV, 5x500 MVA pooling station near Bijapur (Vijayapura), Karnataka Bijapur PS Raichur New 400kV (Quad ACSR moose) D/c line and 400 kV line bays 2 nos. (at Raichur New) 2x125MVAr 420kV bus reactors at Bijapur PS.

The construction period will be 24 months.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

 

The company's consolidated net profit shed 11% to Rs 193.28 crore on 25.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,394.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 1.02% to settle at Rs 1593.80 on Thursday, 12 Decmeber 2024.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

