Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infra gains on securing Rs 290-cr EPC order

G R Infra gains on securing Rs 290-cr EPC order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

G R Infraprojects advanced 2.98% to Rs 1,278.95 after the company announced that it has bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order worth Rs 290.23 crore from the State Highways Authority of Jharkhand.

The project involves the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road, covering a total length of 26.672 km, and is to be executed within 24 months from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The company reported a 57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 155.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 2.09% YoY to Rs 1,987.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Shares of DSM Fresh Foods list in MT Group

Shares of DSM Fresh Foods list in MT Group

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; World Bank raises China's growth forecast to 4.8%

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; World Bank raises China's growth forecast to 4.8%

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon