Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Revolt Motors announced the appointment of Roy Kurian as President. With over three decades of proven leadership across automotive and electric mobility sectors, Kurian brings transformational expertise to drive Revolt's next phase of scale and innovation.

A seasoned business leader with 31 years of experience, Mr. Kurian has been instrumental in building iconic brands, steering corporate transformations, and delivering sustainable growth. He has held senior leadership roles at Montra Electric, Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere), Baxy Mobility, and Tork Motors, contributing significantly to EV product development, network expansion, and brand building.

A major highlight of his career was his eight-year tenure at Yamaha Motor India as Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. During this period, he spearheaded a remarkable turnaround, growing sales from 2 lakh units in 2010 to over 1 million units by 2016. This milestone not only revitalized Yamaha's brand presence but also positioned it as a formidable player in the highly competitive Indian motorcycle market.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Eicher Motors' commercial vehicle arm to set up new plant for manufacturing Volvo's 12-speed AMT

Eicher Motors' commercial vehicle arm to set up new plant for manufacturing Volvo's 12-speed AMT

Info Edge reports over 12% YoY growth in Q2 standalone billings

Info Edge reports over 12% YoY growth in Q2 standalone billings

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Slips 1.09%

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Slips 1.09%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon