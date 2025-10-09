Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 22.50 points (or 0.09%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 81.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 329.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 1,980.40 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

 

Global Markets:

Asian market resumed its ascent on Thursday as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 04 October 2025.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States.

In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion.

HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance.

Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.12% to finish at 23,043.38. Thats the first time the technology-heavy index has closed above the 23,000 mark. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.20 points to end the day at 46,601.78.

Domestic Market:

The key equity indices closed with minor losses today, snapping their four-day winning streak. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Q2 earnings season, with TCS set to kick off the earnings season on 9 October 2025. Market participants also kept a close watch on quarterly business updates and ongoing IPO activity. The Nifty settled below 25,050 mark after hitting days high of 25,192.50 in morning trade.

Selling was seen in realty, media, and auto counters, whereas IT and consumer durables stocks witnessed buying interest.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 153.09 points or 0.19% to 81,773.66. The Nifty 50 index fell 62.15 points or 0.25% to 25,046.15. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty had gained 2.07% and 2.02%, respectively.

