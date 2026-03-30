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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects bags Rs 413-cr BESS contract from NTPC

G R Infraprojects bags Rs 413-cr BESS contract from NTPC

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

G R Infraprojects announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 413.37 crore from NTPC for the implementation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The project has been awarded on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis and involves execution at the Mouda Super Thermal Power Station. The scope includes services, ex-works supply within India, and comprehensive annual maintenance for the entire design life of the BESS system.

The contract is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the appointed date.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

 

G R Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis. The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The scrip added 0.87% to Rs 813 on the BSE.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining. The company reported an 8.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore, supported by a 1.72% rise in net sales to Rs 45,845.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The counter shed 0.39% to Rs 374.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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