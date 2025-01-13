Business Standard

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 13 January 2025 for the following tender invited by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project entails construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode Package PRR E6 from Km. 81+900 Sonori to Km. 97+900 Garade, Taluka Purandar, District Pune (Length-16.000 Km.) The contract price is Rs 1,947 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 4.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

