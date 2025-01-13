G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 13 January 2025 for the following tender invited by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
The project entails construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode Package PRR E6 from Km. 81+900 Sonori to Km. 97+900 Garade, Taluka Purandar, District Pune (Length-16.000 Km.) The contract price is Rs 1,947 crore.
