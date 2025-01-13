Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.28 crore

Net loss of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.280 0 OPM %-2.190 -PBDT-0.053.46 PL PBT-0.053.45 PL NP-0.053.45 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Consumer Price inflation comes at 5.22%, tests lowest in four months

Consumer Price inflation comes at 5.22%, tests lowest in four months

Market tanks: Sensex plunges 1,049 pts, Nifty ends at 23,085.95; VIX at 16 mark

Market tanks: Sensex plunges 1,049 pts, Nifty ends at 23,085.95; VIX at 16 mark

INR accelerates decline amid firm dollar and rising oil prices; sharp sell-off in equities add to mayhem

INR accelerates decline amid firm dollar and rising oil prices; sharp sell-off in equities add to mayhem

INR tanks around 60 paise to approach 87.70 per US dollar mark

INR tanks around 60 paise to approach 87.70 per US dollar mark

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 5.28 times

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 5.28 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon