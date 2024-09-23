Business Standard
G R Infraprojects wins project of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, Nagpur

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
G R Infraprojects has emerged as Lowest bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 23 September 2024 for the following tender invited by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, Nagpur (Maha Metro). The company bid project cost is Rs 903.54 crore.
The design and construction of Elevated Metro Viaduct of length 17.624 km between Ch. 21256.814 to Ch. 38881.7 including Railway spans of length 79m & 100m and a 6-lane Double decker portion with Vehicular Underpass (VUP) from Ch. 25755.211 to Ch. 26895.211 for a total length of 1.14 km in Reach-1A of NMRP Phase-2.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

