EPFO records all time highest addition of 19.94 lakh net members in July 2024

EPFO records all time highest addition of 19.94 lakh net members in July 2024

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports released EPFO's provisional payroll data of July 2024 in New Delhi today. He mentioned that EPFO has added 19.94 lakh net members in the month of July 2024, marking the highest recorded increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018. EPFO added 10.52 lakh new members in July 2024, representing a 2.66% increase over June 2024 and a 2.43% rise compared to July 2023. This surge in new memberships can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.
Approximately 14.65 lakh members who had exited the system rejoined EPFO in July. This figure represents a 15.25% year-over-year increase. These members opted to transfer their provident fund accumulations rather than withdraw them, thus maintaining their long-term financial security. The highest growth was observed in the 18-25 age group, with 8.77 lakh net additions in July 2024. This marks the largest increase for this demographic since records began and reflects the continued trend of young people, mostly first-time job seekers, entering the organized workforce. This age group represents 59.41% of all new members added during the month.
Around 3.05 lakh new female members joined EPFO in July 2024, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 10.94%. In total, 4.41 lakh net female members were added, marking the highest monthly addition for women since payroll tracking began, with a 14.41% increase compared to July 2023. This indicates a shift towards a more inclusive workforce with growing female participation.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

