GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 26.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies declined 26.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.053.8660.9946.372.622.071.231.671.181.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News