Uniroyal Industries consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Uniroyal Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.0625.924.103.130.790.610.390.130.390.13

