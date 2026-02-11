Alankit consolidated net profit rises 46.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 71.70 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 46.95% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 71.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.7072.778.059.119.247.615.684.847.485.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News