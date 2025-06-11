Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.44%, up for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.44%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.49, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.49, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25199.55. The Sensex is at 82711.36, up 0.39%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 5.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36515.25, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 198.94, up 1.24% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 8.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Digitide Solutions, Bluspring Enterprises debut after Quess Corp demerger

IIFL Finance gains after board approves Rs 600 cr fundraise via NCDs

Nifty above 25,200 level; IT shares in demand

Alembic Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for dividend

NSE SME Ganga Bath Fittings opens hot, cools off quickly

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

