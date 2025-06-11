Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Ganga Bath Fittings opens hot, cools off quickly

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings were trading at Rs 56.05 on the NSE, a premium of 14.39% compared with the issue price of Rs 49.

The scrip was listed at Rs 59, a premium of 20.41% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 59 and a low of Rs 56.05. About 15.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ganga Bath Fittings' IPO was subscribed 1.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 June 2025 and it closed on 6 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 46- 49 per share.

 

The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of 66,63,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.16% from 98.81% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure towards purchase of equipments/machineries, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Ganga Bath Fittings is a manufacturing company specializing in a wide range of bathroom accessories and fittings. The company is engaged in the production and supply of high-quality products including, but not limited to, CP taps and components, showers, sanitary ware, ABS showers, ABS health faucets, ABS taps and accessories, PTMT taps, door handles, bathroom vanities, sinks, stainless steel (SS) showers, shower drains, and SS channel drainers. With a diverse product portfolio, the company caters to both residential and commercial bathroom fitting needs, ensuring functionality, durability, and modern design. It sells its products under its brand name such as Ganga, Glimpse, Stepian, and Tora. The company has 123 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 22.45 crore and net profit of Rs 3.60 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

