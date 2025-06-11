Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alembic Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for dividend

Alembic Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for dividend

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Record date is 29 July 2025

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has fixed 29 July 2025 as record date for determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The payment of dividend will be made on or from Thursday, 7 August 2025, upon the same being approved at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 5 August 2025.

NSE SME Ganga Bath Fittings opens hot, cools off quickly

Waaree Energies soars after arm bags 599 MW solar module order

Talbros Automotive rises after bagging orders worth Rs 580 crore

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

