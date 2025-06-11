Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance gains after board approves Rs 600 cr fundraise via NCDs

IIFL Finance gains after board approves Rs 600 cr fundraise via NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

IIFL Finance rose 1.83% to Rs 490.55 after the company's board has approved raising funds aggregating to Rs 600 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The funds will be raised through unsecured, subordinated, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures - series D33.

The proposed NCDs will be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IIFL Finance is one of the leading retail-focused diversified NBFC in India, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages along with its subsidiaries - IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance. The company (along with its subsidiaries), offers a wide-spectrum of products such as home loan, gold loan, business loan, microfinance, capital market finance and developer & construction finance to a vast customer base.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 44.4% to Rs 207.68 crore on 11.2% increase in total income to Rs 2,594.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

