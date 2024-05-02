Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 1177.39 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 40.44% to Rs 95.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 1177.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1094.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.92% to Rs 225.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 4227.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4056.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
