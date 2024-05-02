Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investment remains an important growth driver in India, Says IMF

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Indian economy will likely expand 6.8% in the current fiscal as public investment remains the primary growth driver, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday in its Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific. Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, stated, "In China and India, we expect investment to contribute disproportionately to growthmuch of it public, especially in India." Additionally, the IMF has raised its outlook for India's FY24 growth to 7.8%, surpassing the government's estimate of 7.6%. Growth in Asia and the Pacific surprised on the upside in the second half of 2023, reaching 5.0 percent for the year as wholesignificantly stronger than the outcome in 2022 (3.9 percent), and 0.4 percentage point higher than projected in the October 2023 Regional Economic Outlook: Asia and Pacific. Emerging Asia accounted for the bulk of positive growth surprises, including in Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and,most notably, India, the Fund noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon