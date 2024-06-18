Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lupin Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1577.3, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 91.15% in last one year as compared to a 25.48% rally in NIFTY and a 48.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Lupin Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1577.3, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23534.15. The Sensex is at 77203.56, up 0.27%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 6.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19895.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.24 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1582.3, down 1.43% on the day. Lupin Ltd jumped 91.15% in last one year as compared to a 25.48% rally in NIFTY and a 48.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 31.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon