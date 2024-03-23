Gandhar Oil Refinery bags orders worth Rs 17.41 cr

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has announced that it has received a work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL) amounting Rs 17,41,49,250.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. It is engaged in producing pharmaceutical, health care, and performance oil (PHPO), process insulating oil (PIO) and lubricants. The firms products are sold under flagship brand Divyol.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.1% to Rs 47.32 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 43.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 1,102.62 crore from Rs 1,098.04 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.60% to settle at Rs 214.65 on Friday on the BSE.

The order entails the supply of EHV Grade Type-II Transformer Oil. The contract will be executed within eight months from the date of commencement period, which begins 30 days after the company receives the official purchase order.