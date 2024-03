Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Vedanta announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the ratings on long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of the Company at 'CRISIL AA-' and the ratings on short-term debt instruments of the Company at 'CRISIL A1+' and these ratings remain on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'.