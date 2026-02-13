Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 85.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.91% to Rs 8.88 crore

Net profit of Ganga Forging declined 85.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.91% to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.8811.674.504.200.330.580.050.310.040.27

